LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family of six was assisted by a nonprofit humanitarian organization after their northeast Las Vegas home burned, officials said.

According to staff from the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, the fire started at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at an apartment complex on Las Vegas Boulevard near Craig Road. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze.

Red Cross officials said that although the fire was limited to one unit at the apartment, a woman and five children would have been left without a place to stay, were it not for the organization.

Volunteers met with the family and arranged for them a temporary place to stay, and basic needs like clothes, food, and prescription medications, Red Cross officials said.