Family of security guard who died saving others attends 1 October ceremony

Erick Silva, victim and hero of 1 October is honored in tribute.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sunrise ceremony at the Clark County Government Center to remember victims of 1 October is a bittersweet reunion for many who have come to know each other through the tragedy.

Families — including the family and friends of Erick Silva — gather to remember their loved ones.

Clark County noted the family’s arrival in a tweet Friday morning.

Clark County noted the family's arrival in a tweet Friday morning.

“They are here every year. Family and friends of Erick Silva have arrived for this morning’s Sunrise Remembrance,” the tweet said.

Silva had just turned 21, with a dream of one day working for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Silva was one of the security guards on duty the night of the shooting; he was stationed near the front of the stage at the Route 91 Harvest festival when the gunfire broke out. He immediately helped people in the crowd escape and tried to get them over a barricade when he was shot and killed.

At an Oct. 12 memorial, he was remembered by then-County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

“When the bullets were flying on 1 October and people were fleeing for their lives, Erick did not run, instead he stayed to help,” Sisolak said.

The chapel was overflowing with people as the young man was remembered.

“He was a hero. He was a leader. He was a person who stepped out and made a difference that day,” said one speaker.