Family of Officer Shay Mikalonis says he is awake

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis who was shot in the head more than a week ago says he remains in “very critical” condition but is awake and appears to recognize family.

The update was posted in a message on the Police Unity Tour “Team Vegas” Facebook page Tuesday morning. The family says Shay is a fighter. They sent their gratitude the the community and police who are supporting him as he fights to recover. They said he has a long road ahead of him.

“He is still very critical and therefore still at UMC Trauma. He is awake and appears to recognize his family. He had a set back today, but the outstanding staff at UMC is working hard to get his vitals back under control.”

Mikalonis, 29, a four year veteran with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was shot on the evening of June 1 while he was working at the scene of a protest on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino.

The man accused of shooting him, 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego, was arrested an is facing charges including attempted murder. Samaniego was not a protester. He was staying at the nearby Travelodge and told police the protesters were causing problems. He is being held on a $1 million bail.

Police said surveillance video showed him fire into the crowd where Mikalonis was taking someone into custody.

