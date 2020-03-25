Family of Nevada’s first COVID-19 victim speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are learning more about the first four Southern Nevadans who died from COVID-19.

The victims are:

Daniel Scully, 69

Alinda Addison, 68

Marian Mancha-Rangel, 71

Jesus Garcia, 66

The latest numbers from the Southern Nevada Health District show there are six deaths from the coronavirus in our state.

Sixty-nine-year-old Daniel Scully was known as a lover of life and a lover of baseball. He died from the coronavirus just over one week ago, and cases are continuing to pop up across the Las Vegas Valley.

“It’s been kind of surreal,” said Cissy Greenspan, Daniel’s sister.

She’s shouldering unspeakable sorrow over the loss of a loved one. Scully was the first Nevadan to die from the virus.

Most of his family, including Cissy, lives in Chicago. Cissy said the chaos around the country is not making things any easier.

“We didn’t really get to mourn him the way we wanted to because we couldn’t have a funeral, and he was there, we were here, we couldn’t go be with him,” Cissy said.

Daniel was described as a kind soul, a selfless person and the biggest Chicago Cubs fan you would ever meet.

“He took me to my first Cubs game and bought me my first Cubs hat,” Cissy said. “I’ll never be able to watch a Cubs game the same again without him in my head.”

And even though Daniel never married or had kids, Cissy said she really wanted him to be remembered as a loving family man.

“Being the good brother and son and uncle that he was,” Cissy said.

Scully first felt sick at the beginning of March. His cousin Robert Scully, who lives in Las Vegas, said he urged Daniel to go to the doctor.

“Up until he didn’t feel good about a month ago, he was always going somewhere, doing something,” Robert said.

In a matter of days, Scully tested positive for COVID-19. He kept getting sicker and then passed away.

“We just miss him,” Robert said. “It just seems unreal.”

The family said they plan on spreading Daniel’s ashes at Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs play. It’s a way to honor his love of baseball and their love for him.

“That makes us smile because he’d be happy about that,” Cissy said.

Again, Daniel is one of six Nevadans who have died from the coronavirus. All are from Clark County and had underlying medical conditions.