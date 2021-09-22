Family of murdered woman relieved by suspect arrest, shattered by details

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of murder victim 24-year-old Destiny Jackson is relieved to know of an arrest in the case, but is still trying to come to grips with some of the details they have learned.

The I-Team learned that 21-year-old Albertt Monterio was taken into custody in California over the weekend following a chase with police. He’s facing charges of open murder and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Albertt Monterio. (Torrance, Calif., Police Department)

“When we got the news that somebody was being held responsible. It was just a bunch of emotions. We wanted to jump for joy, we wanted to celebrate that finally, we were getting some type of answers,” said Gladys Toleafoa, Jackson’s cousin.

An arrest report says Monterio told police he met Jackson online and then in person in a desert lot in southeast Las Vegas. Monterio, a California resident, wanted to return home. Police said he planned to rob Jackson of her car but also ended up shooting her three times, killing her. Her body was dumped in the desert and discovered the next day on Sept. 11.

Although the family has more clarity about what happened, it doesn’t make it any easier.

Destiny Jackson (KLAS)

“She was just so kind and it infuriates me that he showed her no remorse. He had no idea who she was, what she meant to so many people,” said Gladys Toleafoa, Jackson’s cousin.

Jackson’s stolen car was spotted in Southern California. During Monterio’s arrest, police discovered two guns and blood splatter in the car.

Police say Monterio confessed to the killing after his arrest.

“It shatters our hearts all over again because you really stole her from us. You really stole her life,” Toleafoa said.

Monterio will be extradited to Las Vegas.

“It’s just the beginning,” Toleafoa said. “How do you deem what is enough justice for what he did to her?” ))