Family of mother killed in Thanksgiving 2019 DUI crash speaks out after final sentencing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of driving drunk and killing a mother of three near Durango and Russell on Thanksgiving 2019 was sentenced after taking a plea deal. Nathaniel Postelle will spend eight years in prison, with a max of 20.

Along with being a mother, Monique Prado was a daughter and a sister.

Her family spoke out after the final sentencing.

“I felt the judge was fair. She listened to what we had to say on both sides. These were his actions. Nobody else caused this,” said Norma Kennedy, Prado’s mother.

Her family says they didn’t have high expectations given prior sentences they’ve seen with similar cases, so when they heard the verdict, they immediately felt a sense of closure.

“We can begin the grieving process; we can begin to heal, and we can begin to move forward with our lives because we have been stuck for the past year and a half,” Kennedy said.

Postelle will be eligible for parole after eight years but could spend up to 20 years in prison.

“This has impacted our lives and the lives of her children,” said David Munoz, Prado’s brother.

“We are responsible for our choices that we make. Nathaniel made some really bad choices that resulted in the death of someone,” said Kennedy.

Postelle had a prior felony before the DUI crash. The conviction was from 2014 for possession of a controlled substance.