Family of missing two-year-old pleads for his safe return

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Amari Nicholson, the two-year-old who went missing in Las Vegas, is pleading for his return.

He was last seen near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

A short time ago, Amari’s aunt told 8 News Now they are increasing the reward to $30,000 as the search for the 2-year-old continues.

He went missing from the Emerald Suites two days ago.

According to Amari’s mom, Tayler Nicholson, the 2-year-old taken from the apartment complex on Twain Avenue and Paradise Road two days ago. When he went missing, she says she was in Colorado helping her mother who was recently injured.

Nicholson’s boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, who also spoke with 8 News Now, says he was watching Amari, but he says someone claiming to be the toddler’s aunt came and took the child.

“He is a helpless two-year-old. He is tiny. He can’t fight back. He doesn’t know where he is at,” said Tayler. “He doesn’t know where mommy and daddy are because we are the only two people that he knows. He needs medicine he is scared.”

Amari’s father, Jyrgio Hayes, lives in Reno. 8 News Now spoke to his sisters in California, who are putting up the reward.

They say no one knows where Amari is, and according to them, nobody from the family has him.

They tell 8 News Now they cannot get in contact with Amari’s mother, and they are worried.

“We don’t know anything about the last couple of days that Amari was seen and the mother is not helping us at all and we are trying to work with the police, but because of this false narrative, the police are not able to help either because there is no search, no amber alert,” said Amari’s aunt Yolanda Everett.

On Friday afternoon, Metro police said they are still looking into the disappearance and need information from the public.

Both Amari’s mother and aunt say they are putting together search teams.

If you have any information you are asked to call Metro.