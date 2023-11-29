LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Be a good girl.” Those were Camille Dardanes Dotson’s last words to her daughter before vanishing in Las Vegas. Her family, 29 years later, still hopes to bring her back home.

Ashley Dardanes-Padilla remembers her mother’s beautiful brown hair and her loving and fun personality.

“She just went down the wrong path,” Padilla said.

A path she believes, led to her mother’s disappearance 29 years ago.

8 News Now Anchor Ozzy Mora: “So, when was the last time you saw your mom?”

“Probably sometime around 7 because I know she would come visit me all the time,” Padilla said. “I had been staying with my grandma.”

Padilla, who now lives in Chicago, said before her mother vanished in September of 1994 it was tough for her.

“I mean everything I remember is bad,” she explained. “She worked at Crazy Horse, and she was also a sex worker.”

Her mother was also battling addiction and homelessness.

“And she still deserves justice regardless of where she is,” Padilla said.

Since Dotson’s disappearance, Padilla said many people have come forward with tips. There’s even a website dedicated to her mother’s case.

Mora: “So, the person that has developed the website just everything about your mom, you haven’t even met her?”

“It literally makes me want to cry, she puts her own money even,” Padilla said.

More than 2,500 miles away from Las Vegas in New Jersey, 27-year-old Gabrielle Proulx has been working for four years trying to crack Dotson’s case.

“When I was googling to see if I could find information there was just nothing, it was like this woman was a ghost [and] there was no information online,” Proulx said.

Both women told 8 News Now when Dotson disappeared, she lived at the Siegel Suites Apartments on Paradise Road and was last seen leaving the Clark County Detention Center on September 3, 1994.

Camille Dardanes Dotson who went missing in Las Vegas in 1994 (Courtesy of Ashley Dardanes-Padilla)

Documents show Dotson was arrested on several charges of prostitution and drugs between 1992 to 1994.

“If she was a soccer mom who lived in a big mansion, I think people would have cared,” Proulx said.

She said regardless, she was still a person, a daughter, and a mother.

“I won’t ever give up,” Padilla said.

Padilla is holding onto hope that someone out there knows what happened to her mother.

The lead detective in Camille Dardanes Dotson’s case declined 8 News Now’s request for an interview.

Both women told 8 News Now they recently discovered Dotson’s Rolodex with names and phone numbers of people who may have spent time with her.