‘We don’t want him to be another story’: Family pleads with public to help search for missing boy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a missing Las Vegas toddler is pleading with the public to help find and bring him home safely.

Amari Nicholson, 2, was reported missing on May 5 and was last seen at the Emerald Suites, at Paradise and Twain.

His family held a news conference Tuesday about the boy’s disappearance.

“We don’t want the public to forget about Amari,” Yolanda Everette, Amari’s paternal aunt said. “We don’t want him to be another story… We want people to remember Amari and help us bring him home safely.”

Nevada Child Seekers says there is not an Amber Alert issued for Amari because they do not have suspect or vehicle descriptions, which is the criteria needed for Nevada’s Amber Alert system. Las Vegas police are actively investigating and have issued a “missing endangered child alert.”

“We do know that [police] are using all their resources to help us find Amari, but we still don’t have any leads, which is why we’re continuing to come out and ask people to look for [him],” Everette said.

Donations totaling $30,000 will be rewarded to any person(s) who provide anonymous information leading to Amari’s location, according to the family.

It’s been six days since he went missing and the family says they still have no idea where he is.

The child’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, said she was in Colorado at the time of his disappearance and left Amari with Terrell Rhodes, her boyfriend. She has full custody of Amari, according to a family member.

Missing poster for Amari Nicholson

Rhodes says he was watching Amari when a woman, claiming to be Amari’s aunt, came to where they were staying at the Emerald Suites and informed him she was there to pick Amari up.

No one has seen Amari since.

“We’re going to continue to hand out flyers in different parts of the city. We need more resources,” the family said.

Amari’s family members are desperate for answers. Many have traveled from out of state to be in Las Vegas as the search for the child continues.

Anonymous information can be provided to Metro police or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.