LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of the man who was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas is now speaking out.

Christopher Earl Smith, 44, was shot by police near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Road near the North Las Vegas Justice Center on Monday night.

A candle now sits on the bench near the Justice Center where Smith’s family says he would spend a lot of his time.

“That was a real family man. He cared about everyone in the family a lot,” said Smith’s cousin Shanequa Fitzgerald. “My cousin is a good guy, all you have to do is talk to him, he would have listened.”

Fitzgerald says she does not think that the police needed to shoot her cousin.

According to North Las Vegas police, they received a call saying a man had pulled a gun on someone by the Justice Center. The man then went to the car wash nearby and was pointing the gun at people while wearing a Halloween mask.

Another call came in from the Carey Mini Mart saying the same man was threatening customers and then walked back to the Justice Center. That is where officers say they told him to drop his weapon, the man then pulled a gun from his waistband, and officers shot and killed him, according to police.

When asked if the incident that police have described sounded like Smith, Fitzgerald says not at all.

“No, not at all. That’s why I want to see cameras, I got to. Even the stories I hear from people he was walking across the street with his drink, minding his business,” Fitzgerald said.

Smith was shot multiple times and his cause of death was gun shot wounds to the torso, right arm, and left leg.

8 News Now has requested body camera video from the officers and is waiting for it to be released.