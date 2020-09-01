Family of man shot, killed by LVMPD officers during BLM protest sues department

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a man killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers during a Black Lives Matter Protest is suing the department.

Jorge Gomez, 25, was shot outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on June 1. Metro Police said he was wearing body armor and carrying guns when he was confronted by officers and refused to drop his weapons.

Back in July, Gomez’s family told 8 News Now he was never a threat and never fired his weapon or pointed it at officers.

“We are not anti-cops,” Jeanne Llera, mother of Gomez said during a news conference in July. “He was never anti-cops or anything like that. He was just anti-corruption.”

None of the four officers who opened fire were wearing body cameras at the time.

The family has launched this website with the help of their attorneys, “Justice for Jorge Gomez.” People can submit photos, videos and eyewitness accounts.