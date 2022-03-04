LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Las Vegas Metro police officers entered an apartment on the morning of January 10 looking for a wanted man, they were shot at more than a dozen times, they fired back and killed 19-year-old Isaiah Williams. Williams was not the man police were looking for.

Williams’ family is now talking about what happened.

Friends and family of Isaiah Williams gathered at the Boulevard Apartments where the shooting took place. They are now demanding change from the police. “Those police officers have to take responsibility for what they have done,” Williams’ mother Latia Alexander told 8 News Now.

Police were serving a search warrant for a suspect who was at the time connected to a murder that happened in November. Police banged on the door and announced their presence. On body camera video from teh police, Williams can be seen laying on the couch by the door. Police say Williams fired 18 times at teh five officers. The officers shot back 23 times, killing Williams.

“I dont want this to happen to anyone else this,” Alexander said. “It’s a horrible feeling to go through, to lose your child, they are supposed to be burying me not the other way around.”

Family attorney Justin Moore said, “The fact that he wasn’t named on the warrant and ended up dead is a huge problem.”

In a separate interview by 8 News Now with Williams’ mother in February she said her son was a heavy sleeper and was most likely startled by police coming in. She also said he was sleeping in an unfamiliar place which is why he could have had a gun.

Police were able to arrest the person they were looking for a few days later, but 8 News Now has learned those murder charges were dropped.