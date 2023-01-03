LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is a new year and there have already been two deadly crashes on the Las Vegas valley roadways and several more within the past week.

A vigil was held Tuesday for a man who died while crossing Boulder Highway last Wednesday. 8 News Now spoke to his family about what they want to see implemented so that fatal accidents do not continue to happen.

“I want to bring awareness to everybody that they shouldn’t be jaywalking, or the city should put crosswalks or at least a blinking light for the pedestrians as it’s so dark out here to see while driving,” Angela Esqueda shared.

Angela mourns the loss of her husband of 18 years as she lays down flowers and candles all decked out in red, which was Manuel’s favorite color.

Vigil for Manuel Esqueda (Credit: KLAS)

Manuel Esqueda was trying to get home from playing pool at the local bar on Dec. 28 when he crossed Boulder Highway outside a marked crosswalk. That is when he was struck and killed as the driver took off.

Manuel Esqueda (Credit: Angela Esqueda)

“My loving husband died right here and maybe it will save a life and they will see it, not jaywalk or cross,” Angela said referring to the vigil she and her family set up in his honor.

Metro’s traffic statistics for 2022 states that the total number of hit-and-run cases has increased by over 35% from 2021 with pedestrian fatalities up by over 7% for 2022.

“For the other people dying too, like my mom said if this memorial can help anybody rethink their choices of jaywalking, which Manuel wouldn’t have done if there was a crosswalk available,” his stepdaughter, Jahde Reason shared.

On New Year’s Eve, there was another fatality as a woman was hit while crossing outside of a marked crosswalk on Boulder Highway. Her death marked the 152nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

As for a solution, the City of Henderson’s “Project Reimagine” aims to increase safety on Boulder Highway for pedestrians and bicyclists. The project is currently in its pre-construction phase and the city hopes to complete it by 2025.