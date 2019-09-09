Family of man killed in crash hoping for justice to be served

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver charged in a deadly crash in March, is set to be sentenced Monday. 20-year-old Victor Castro-Solano pleaded guilty to felony reckless driving for the crash, which happened near Nellis and Sahara.

Loved ones say Michael Guild was a kind soul, whose life was taken far too soon. We spoke with Michael’s mother and sister, who hope justice will be served.

“There are no words, I’m telling you. There are just no words,” said Michael’s mother, Elizabeth Guild.

“It’s alright mom, it’s okay,” Michael’s sister Michelle Guild-Piatkowski told her mother.

47-year-old Michael Guild was killed in that car crash back in March. His sister Michelle says not a day goes by where she doesn’t think of him.

“All I see is my brother underneath that car,” Michelle said. “Every day, I wish he was still here. I just want him back, but I know that that’s not possible.”

Police say 20-year-old Castro-Solano crashed his car into a bus stop near Nellis and Sahara, the night of March 8th. According to an arrest report, “he popped the clutch and lost control.” Three people were hit, but only Michael Guild lost his life.

“We heard he can only get so much, but we’re going to plead that they give him more, because a person who kills somebody should get more, and see that justice is done,” Elizabeth said.

They know, no matter Castro-Solano’s sentence, the hole in their hearts will never be filled.

“I don’t think you ever move on,” Michelle said.

Castro-Solano’s sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 Monday morning. The Guild family says they plan to go to the bus stop where Michael was killed after the sentencing and place a plaque there, in his honor.

