LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family member of a 2-year-old boy that died in an accidental shooting Sunday evening reminisced about her nephew’s bright personality as the family tries to figure out what exactly happened that night.

It’s the big blue eyes that Jaiangelis Stevenson was known for in his family.

“We would actually call him Blue because of his eyes,” Paris Box, his aunt said.

Box told 8 News Now she adored her 2-year-old nephew who she said could always make someone smile.

“He would be like ‘Hi Ti Ti’ and he would be walking around with his little popsicle,” Box said.

Jaiangelis Stevenson. Photo provided by family

Jaiangelis Stevenson. Photo provided by familyJaiangelis Stevenson. Photo provided by family

Jaiangelis Stevenson. Photo provided by family

Jaiangelis Stevenson. Photo provided by family

Jaiangelis Stevenson. Photo provided by family

Box told 8 News Now that Jaiangelis was being watched by a close family member while his mom was at work.

Police said the toddler shot himself with a gun which the coroner reports occurred in the bedroom at an apartment in the 5300 block of East Craig Road near Nellis Air Force Base

“A child was shot with someone else’s gun and that is negligence, but I don’t know what happened,” Box said.

When asked if there was forgiveness in her heart, Box replied, “Because I know everyone’s heart involved, I don’t have hate in my heart I’m disappointed a little bit, but I know that was not meant to happen.”

Due to the nature of the incident, Metro’s neglect and abuse detectives are still investigating the case.