LIVE: Family of Las Vegas man who died in police custody suing city, police officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Byron Williams was stopped by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers in September of 2019 for riding his bicycle without a safety light. He ran and police chased him. He was eventually caught, ordered to lay on the ground, and handcuffed. That’s when an officer put a knee to his back.

Williams can be heard saying “I can’t breathe” 24 times in video from a police body camera, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump who, along with Antonio Romanucci, is representing Williams’ family.

Willams was pronounced dead at a hospital two hours after he was stopped by police.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci (on left) discusse the federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Byron Williams’ family.

“Byron Williams was unarmed and hadn’t done a single thing wrong when police decided to

stop him, then chase him and literally press the life out of him,” said attorney Ben Crump. “If we don’t do something, there will be another Byron Williams, another George Floyd.”

Attorneys representing the family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas Thursday.

His family is suing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four police officers involved, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, and the city of Las Vegas. Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanuicci will discuss the lawsuit during a news conference Thursday in Las Vegas. Also at the news conference was the brother and a nephew of George Floyd who died in police custody. The Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s back was sentenced last month to 22.5 years in prison for killing Floyd.

The officers named in the lawsuit are Patrick Campbell, Benjamin Vasquez, Alexander Gonzalez, and Rocky Roman. No criminal charges were ever filed in the case. Two of the officers were placed on administrative leave but returned to active duty.

Byron Williams died in police custody on Sept. 5, 2019.

The lawsuit alleges “a pattern of unconstitutional practices and customs in the Las Vegas Metro

Police Department including the disproportionate use of force, poor or absent communications

about incidents, poor handling of suspects, and not requesting or administering medical aid to

suspects in a timely manner. The complaint also details a disproportionate use of force and

officer-involved shootings involving Black citizens.”

Family members named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Williams’ two sisters and one brother as well as two nieces, who are the administrators of his estate.

Family members are seeking both survival and wrongful death damages under federal and state law.