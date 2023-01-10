LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Jordan Brister’s family said he was a selfless, caring person, and even in his death, that legacy of compassion continues, as Brister’s organs were donated to help those in need.

Brister’s mother said his teachers at Amplus Academy described the high school senior as a southern gentleman.

The Brister family moved from central Louisiana to Las Vegas nearly two years ago. They said Brister collapsed Tuesday in his school’s bathroom and remained there for nearly 25 minutes before someone found him.

His family does not know what happened, other than his heart stopped, and he had no medical history and did not do drugs.

In a statement sent to 8 News Now, Amplus said Brister experienced a cardiac arrest at school and staff provided him with medical attention until paramedics arrived.

He was then transported to Southern Hills Hospital and kept in the ICU until his organs could be harvested.

In a statement, the school said, in part:

“The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as to all of Jordan’s family, friends, and acquaintances.”

Brister was planning to join the military after graduating from high school.

Amplus Academy has several counselors, therapists, and social workers available to support staff and students as they grieve.