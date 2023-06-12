LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wife and parents of a flight instructor killed in a crash over the North Las Vegas Airport last summer are seeking damages in a lawsuit filed against the pilot who caused the crash.

Flight instructor Anthony Chiaramonti, 40, was killed along with Zach Rainey when their Cessna was struck by a Piper plane piloted by 82-year-old Donald Goldberg as both planes were attempting to land on the same runway. All three men were killed and so was Goldberg’s passenger, his wife Carol Scanlon.

The crash occurred on July 17, 2022, after the North Las Vegas tower cleared Chiaramonti and Raney to land on runway 30R and Goldberg was cleared to land on 30L. The runways are parallel. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found that although Goldberg confirmed the correct runway, he approached toward 30R and struck the back of Chiaramonti’s plane causing both aircraft to crash.

Chiaramonti’s wife, Rebecca, and his parents Lewis and Adele are seeking damages from Goldberg’s trust.

The lawsuit states Goldberg was negligent in carrying out his duties and responsibilities as a pilot in command by failing to properly line up his aircraft with 30L and failing to see the Chiaramonti aircraft.

No court date for the lawsuit is scheduled at this time.