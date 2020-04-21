Family of fallen NHP sergeant releases statement to thank community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of the fallen NHP sergeant who lost his life in the line of duty in March has released a statement to thank those who have shown support.

Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed on March 27 while conducting a traffic stop in White Pine County.

The following is a statement released on behalf of the Jenkins family:

“To those who participated in Ben’s escort as well as the many people who came out in the cold

and lined the roadways and streets with flags and people, all the way from Vegas to Elko to bring

Ben home: We say Thank You. Through this most difficult time it has warmed our hearts to see

just how many people care, not only about us but about Ben in general. There are no words that

can adequately express how grateful we are to our amazing community as well as the rest of the

State of Nevada and surrounding states, for all of the support and wonderful tributes that have been paid to our husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend Sergeant Benjamin Jenkins. Thank you to everyone who has brought food and sent beautiful floral arrangements. We

appreciate the numerous texts and calls offering moral support and sympathy. The many acts of

kindness, love, and support during this time will always be remembered by us all.

Most of all to our Law Enforcement and Emergency Services families: having you stand guard

over our family brought so much comfort to us, and knowing we have your unwavering support

during this tragedy means more to us than we will ever be able to convey to you. From the bottom

of all our hearts, THANK YOU.“ Sgt. Jenkins’ family

The family says that memorial services are pending due to the COVID-19 shutdown, but will be announced at a later date.

The sergeant was escorted to Elko from Clark County Coroner’s Office by NHP. The agency tweeted videos showing Nevadans waving flags and clapping to honor Sgt. Jenkins as they passed through different cities in Nevada.

You‘ve made it home, Sgt. Jenkins. Thank you, Elko, Nevada. 💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KysB4IGsjf — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) March 29, 2020

NHP says Jenkins dedicated his life to serving. He is survived by his wife, mother, four children and five grandchildren.

A GoFundMe was started on behalf of Sergeant Jenkins’ family. To donate, CLICK HERE.

You can also find more information about donating to the Injured Police Officers Fund by CLICKING HERE.