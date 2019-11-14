Family of DUI crash victim Norma Ortiz speaks out, shares her memory, their message for man accused in crash

LAS VEGAS(KLAS) — Norma Rosario Ortiz, 45, her dog and her friend were killed in a fiery DUI crash when 24-year-old Aaron Kruse slammed into the back of the Toyota they were in.

Ortiz leaves behind three children, two of whom spoke with 8 News Now about their loss. Her daughters said she could brighten up any room.

“Everybody loved her, everybody here. Everywhere she went she would make friends,” said Mirka Ortiz.

Mirka, Norma’s second oldest daughter, learned that her mom was gone during the worst call of her life.

“I had messages from people asking ‘where’s your mom? Do you know anything about your mom?'” she said. “I texted her, and I was like ‘mom, please tell me you’re ok. Everybody is worried about you.'”

The car Norma was in caught fire, so Mirka and oldest daughter Claudia could not get answers right away. It was Norma’s tattoos that confirmed their mom was one of the victims.

“I just have a lot of anger. I just don’t understand how he came out alive,” said Claudia.

Norma moved here from Phoenix two years ago. She worked at a factory and was an avid hiker. Mirka said if she had another chance, she would tell her mom “that I love her, and I’ll never forget about her and the memories that we have are there forever in my heart.”

Mirka and Claudia’s message about the man who caused the crash was as follows:

“I don’t think that any amount of time that he makes in jail or he does in jail, if he rots in there, that doesn’t amount to the pain, the infinite amount of pain that we have.”

The second victim in the car has not yet been identified. The daughters say he was a good friend of their mom.

Mirka established a GoFundMe for her mother’s funeral expenses.