Family of dead child investigated for neglect in 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parents facing murder and abuse charges in their death of their 8-year-old son were previously investigated for child neglect.

Leon Gritz, 27, and Christie Gritz, 28, are accused of killing Isaiah Gritz on March 20. According to police, the parents staged the scene to make it appear the boy committed suicide by drowning himself in the bathtub. During the investigation, numerous injuries were found on the child’s head and body indicating long-term abuse.

The I-Team has learned the family had a history with Child Protective Services. According to the state, two complaints were made about the family in 2019. No action was taken on the first complaint. The second complaint was investigated but found to be unsubstantiated.

The couple is due back in court on April 5.