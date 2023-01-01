LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A couple visiting from New Mexico were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street just a few days before the New Year. The victims’ family spoke to 8 News Now about the impact this deadly event has had on them.

Kristie Baxter, 51, and her husband William, 44, were visiting Las Vegas when a drunk driver struck them on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The couple attempted to cross 4th Street near the Fremont Street Experience against a don’t cross pedestrian signal when an SUV hit them and took off.

Kristie and William were originally from Texas and were married for 10 years. Kristie leaves behind three children and her mother, Susie.

In a statement their family released to 8 News Now, they shared that both Kristie and William strived to help anyone and everyone who crossed their paths.

“This tragic horrible death has affected many and they will be dearly missed. They were loved and cherished,” the family said.

Metro police said the driver of the SUV, Mykael Terrell, was traveling northbound on a green signal on 4th Street when she struck the Baxters and fled the scene. Witness statements and video from the scene helped police identify Terrell as the suspect.

Terrell was located and arrested on DUI and hit-and-run-related charges.

William was pronounced dead at the scene and Kristie was taken to the University Medical Center where she later died.