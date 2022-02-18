Family of CCSD student punched repeatedly in viral video to seek justice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a student seen in a viral video getting beaten up by another student in a classroom is getting legal representation.

The family tells 8 News Now they want to know how the Clark County School District could let this escalate to physical assault.

The incident took place in a classroom at Las Vegas High School. A video captured a 15-year-old student seen doing school work when another student approached her from behind and continued to hit her in the back of her head, knocking her unconscious.

In the video, a teacher is seen and heard telling the attacker to stop.

The American Civil Liberties Union says when the student was being escorted out of the classroom, she grabbed her bag and hit the unconscious student one more time, hitting her a total of 30 times.

The family of the student who was punched has hired attorney Robert Langford to represent them. The ACLU is also investigating the incident to find out why the student wasn’t stopped and why the victim wasn’t helped.

“They are scared they want to understand how this happened and try to understand why people have ignored them for two weeks no response from the school district, it has been a commodity of errors,” Landford said.

According to the family’s attorney, after the incident, the student that was punched in the head was left at the school after the attack and had to wait for her mother to come and take her to the hospital. The student is still dealing with some health issues and has not returned to school.

As for the accused attacker, she was cited following the incident. However no word on if she has been permitted to return to school.

The ACLU tells 8 News Now they are concerned with this case as they say when the student regained consciousness she was reportedly told to call her mother and tell her what happened.

CCSD has been contacted by the ACLU in regards to what happened during the incident.

The ACLU says it is still awaiting a response from the school district.