LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A litter of blue heeler puppies and their parents were found in the middle of the desert to fend for themselves.

Until someone spotted them, and help came just as they were barely clinging to life.

“Mom was filthy babies were pretty brand new,” Kymberly Dumovich said.

Dumovich and Kenzie Payne often go out to rescue dogs, but earlier this week they got a call from a friend who was hiking in the desert near Desert Inn and South Hollywood, who spotted a male blue heeler.

“He followed the dad and kind of led him to the mom,” said Dumovich.

“It was miles and miles into the desert where it was already pretty far to get out there off of Hollywood,” said Payne.

When they got to the location it was clear the mom had just given birth and was in desperate need of help as two of the seven puppies had died.

“It just baffles me that somebody wouldn’t even give them a chance and drop them off so far deep into the desert,” Dumovich said.

Payne said as soon as the dog dad saw them, he started licking their faces to show how grateful he was to finally be rescued.

After being rescued the dogs got a belly full of food, a bath, and a good night’s sleep.

Then the mom and babies were off to a foster house.

“I think about all the coyotes that are out in the wetlands it’s kind of a miracle that they are here,” Kim Yates, the foster said. “It was cold, and they can’t take that exposure that exposure is deadly.”

The dad dog is already in a foster-to-adopt home, but the mom and puppies will be ready to be up for adoption in 8 weeks with the Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League.

If you are interested in adopting or donating you can apply here.