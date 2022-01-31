Family of 7 killed in crash remembered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver, speeding through a red light, changed Erlinda Zacarias’ life forever on Saturday. She lost four children, two step-sons, and her brother in a crash on Saturday.

“All my family my kids my life I loose everything,” Erlinda Zacarias told 8 News Now. She said there are no words to describe her pain and suffering.

Zacarias’ children, three sons, and a daughter ranged in age from 5 years old to 15 years old. Her two stepsons were 23 and 25 and her brother was 35 years old.

Photo of family members who died in crash on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022. (Credit: Zacarias family)

Zacarias say her brother and her children were her world. All of them had big dreams an aspirations. She and her husband said their world was torn apart by the driver not following the rules of the road.

Zacarias says while she was at work her children and her brother went to the park. They had planned dinner together. But when Zacarias didn’t hear from them she felt something was wrong and she starting heading to the park. “I just see everything blocked and I wait there until they told me it was an accident they were dead, all of them,” Zacarias said.

One of Zacarias’s children, 15-year-old Bryan, was looking forward to beginning work, Zacaria said. She worked and lived for her kids and never though she would be the one burying them all at the same time.

Photo of Erlinda Zacarias and her husband Jesus Mejia Santan. (Credit: Zacarias family)

“People don’t pay attention how they drive they don’t know who they can kill,” Zacarias told 8 News Now. Zacarias wants to see more speed limits and stronger consequences for those running red lights .

Donations to a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for funeral expenses exceeded $187,000 by 6:00 p.m. Monday. A family friend helped set up the account so Zacarias and her husband, Jesus Mejia Santan, would have money for proper funeral services for their children and brother.