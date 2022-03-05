The Copeland family reunites with EMS flight crews to thank them for their help on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Credit: UMC)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional moment for a family of six after they were reunited with the EMS flight crews that helped save their lives after a devastating RV propane explosion.

On Friday, the UMC Lions Burn Care Center reunited the Copeland family with members of the air medical team that jumped into action following the near-deadly explosion.

The Copeland’s RV after a devastating propane explosion on December 27, 2021, in Southern Utah. (Credit: UMC)

The incident took place in Southern Utah, on December 27, 2021. The family of six was inside the RV at the time and survived the incident. However, Kyle Copeland and his children Pepper, 12, and Krew, 4 had severe burn injuries following the explosion.

Kyle received burns after rushing into the RV to save his children. He spent 20 days at UMC receiving three surgeries for burns to his face and hands. The three family members were quickly taken to UMC in Las Vegas by helicopter after being stabilized at St. George Regional Hospital in Utah.

On Friday, Kyle and his wife Whitney along with their children had the unique opportunity to meet and thank the flight crew.

“You could call this a tragedy, an incident but we have received such compassion and love from so many people. We feel a ton of gratitude for everybody who has been a part of this.” Kyle said.



The Copeland family reunites with EMS flight crews to thank them for their help on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Credit: UMC)

The Copeland family reunites with EMS flight crews to thank them for their help on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Credit: UMC)

The Copeland family reunites with EMS flight crews to thank them for their help on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Credit: UMC)

The Copeland family reunites with EMS flight crews to thank them for their help on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Credit: UMC)

The Copeland family reunites with EMS flight crews to thank them for their help on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Credit: UMC)

(Credit: UMC)

He went on to talk about the road to recovery for his family and the stumbling blocks that may lay ahead.

“Our lives have been changed forever, we know that and that’s ok and we are grateful for the opportunity to take something on that is new and it might be difficult, and hard is ok and that is where we stand as a family,” he added.

During the flight to UMC, Pepper, 12, went into cardiac arrest for five to 10 minutes. Flight medic crew members performed CPR and resuscitated the young girl.

Pepper had burns over more than half of her body, which required more than 20 surgeries at the UMC Lions Burn Care Center. It’s been more than two months since the incident and she continues to receive ICU-level care.

Krew, 4, spent 38 days at UMC, with physicians performing nine surgeries to treat the burns on his face, arms, and hands. Kyle and Krew both continue to receive outpatient care at the UMC Lions Burn Care Center.

UMC is home to Nevada’s only level one trauma center, designated pediatric trauma center, verified burn care center, and only center for transplantation.