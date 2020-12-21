Las Vegas family of 6 gets early Christmas present — houseful of furniture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Santa Claus arrived early for one Las Vegas valley family. Their house is now a home thanks to Walker Furniture’s 27th Home for the Holidays program.

Crystal Loeza has five children all under the age of 10. There are three boys ranging in age from 1 to 7 years old and two girls who are 5 and 8 years old. Until now, the children have all been sharing one mattress.

That all changed Monday when the family received a houseful of furniture. There were beds, couches, tables and chairs. Now, the Loeza family has what it needs.

A coworker at Home Depot nominated Crystal after learning about her living situation.

“I appreciate her for doing all that, and writing that letter. She gave a big relief to my family. My kids are happy, I’m happy and I really appreciate it,” Loeza said.

“It makes it a little more difficult because of COVID but the joy is still there. It always feels good to do Home for the Holidays,” said Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture.

Fellow Home Depot coworkers donated clothes and gifts and Star Nursery provided the tree and decorations making this year’s Christmas unforgettable for the Loeza family.

The program will help 30 families this year. You can still nominate a family. There is more information at this link.