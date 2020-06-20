Family of 5 displaced after fireworks damage Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family of five is displaced after fireworks damaged their home, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR).

The house fire, caused by improperly disposed fireworks, started late Friday night near Decatur Boulevard and the U.S. 95.

LVFR say neighbors alerted the family that their home was on fire when they saw smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters responded to the two-story house, located at 5116 Arbor Way, and found smoke rising from the vents of the attic.

They were able to control the fire in less than 10 minutes.

Photo of the trash can used to dispose the used fireworks. Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Firefighters work to control the fire caused by improperly disposed fireworks. Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Fire investigators determined the fire started in a trash container outside against the garage wall. Officials say a large amount of fireworks that were used earlier were put into the trash container, which caught fire and moved up the wall to the attic.

The family of five is displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no reported injuries to the family or firefighters. The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.

LVFR wants to remind the public that any type of firework is illegal in the city of Las Vegas all year.

Safe-and-sane fireworks are only permitted in the city from June 28 through the Fourth of July. At any other time of the year, safe-and-sane fireworks are illegal.

Used fireworks should be soaked in a bucket of water for at least an hour before being put in the trash. They can remain hot for an extended amount of time and start trash on fire in the container. That is why it is important to soak them before disposal.