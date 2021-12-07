Family of 3-year-old boy who died in mobile home fire says he was playing with lighter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Kaden Meacham is described as a little boy who loved superheroes. “He would run around the house in a cape and wanted to be the good guy,” said Tammy Cano, Kaden’s grandmother.

Kaden’s loss has dug a big hole in a family that was already grieving.

“I lost the mother of my child December 1st, on her birthday, couple days later I lose my nephew I never thought this would happen in a blink of an eye back-to-back,” Jared Meacham, Kaden’s uncle said.

The family was at a candlelight vigil Sunday night for the mother of Kaden’s cousin.

“My daughter was trying to focus on him and set up a GoFundMe for him, she was so tired they got home she had whatever she had to light the candles at the vigil it was sitting on her dresser, and he got it,” Cano said.

While speaking to Kaden’s mom Rhiannon Meacham off camera, she said she woke up surrounded by flames she rushed out only to find out Kaden was still inside.

“When they found him, he was not breathing, ” Cano said. “he had 90 percent burns on his body we didn’t know at that time if he was alive or not.”

Rhiannon Meacham said when she looked back on surveillance footage, Kaden was mimicking what he saw at the candlelight vigil the night before. “The grief is so hard on my daughter right now she thinks it is her fault she will never be the same she’s got two little girls to be strong for,” Cano said.

Kaden’s two older sisters were at school when the fire happened.

To help with expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.