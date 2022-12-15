LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police have identified the two women involved in a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now spoke with the family of the two girls who were killed as they hope others will learn from the tragedy.

Police said that the childrens’ aunt, Kaleah Shaelle Manning, 25, was behind the wheel and allegedly under the influence when she hit a tree head-on. Their mother, Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington, 23, was riding in the passenger seat.

Wilma Wilmer is the girls’ great-grandmother on their father’s side and she shared her sadness over the sudden loss of her two great-granddaughters.

“They were two beautiful girls,” Wilmer said. “They were smart.”

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were killed in the violent crash near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street on Sunday night.

Rose and Taylor Wilmer (Credit: Wilma Wilmer)

“I was hoping this tragedy could bring light to people to buckling up their children in proper restraints,” Wilmer said. “I don’t want their death to be in vain.”

In a news conference earlier this week, North Las Vegas Police shared that neither child had proper safety restraints and later confirmed that the girls were placed in adult seatbelts.

Rose was decapitated and died at the scene of the crash, and Taylor died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

“This is a call to action about DUI, speed, and proper child restraints,” NLVPD Public Information Officer, Alexander Cuevas, said.

Wilmer said while her family tries to cope with this unimaginable loss, she hopes their story can serve as a wake-up call.

Records show that in November, Washington was also charged with felony domestic battery in Henderson.

Manning faces multiple charges including three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death.

Washington faces charges of child neglect/ endangerment resulting in death.

Both Manning and Washington remain in serious condition.