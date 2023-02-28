LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Sanchez family returned to the place where their son Christopher took his last breath.

“I am looking at this place and I’m helpless,” Isaias Sanchez said.

He went on to tell 8 News Now that his 18-year-old son Christopher was spending the night with friends at the Toscana Apartments back in January.

“I sent him a text at 9:30 at night I told him to get back home soon and that was it,” Sanchez recalled.

He said he was told in the early morning hours of January 9th that Christopher was last seen spray painting the walls by the complex.

While Isaias and his wife Marie, don’t condone what their son was doing, they said it wasn’t a reason to be shot.

“He’s only 18 my heart is broken,” Marie Guzman, Christopher’s mom said.

Christopher’s body was found by the flood channels near Tropicana and Topaz.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the homicide was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Topaz Street near East Tompkins Avenue, which is near Tropicana and Eastern avenues.

Metro police released a new video that showed the moments the shots were fired.

“The amount of shots fired, someone knows something,” Sanchez added.

Though it has been almost two months since Christopher’s life was taken, his family is moving their focus from grief to justice.

“I wake up in the middle of the night crying, I go to the cemetery and can’t help it,” Sanchez expressed.

The family said they eventually reached out to Crime Stoppers of Nevada for help.

“Crimes are solved a lot faster when there is community involvement,” Richard Galvan with Crime Stoppers of Nevada said.

“We want people to know whoever did it is going to do it to someone else again in the valley,” Sanchez said.

Those with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.