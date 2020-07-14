Family of 1-year-old killed in crash devastating over wreck; toddler’s mother suspected of driving under the influence

A family member identifies the 1-year-old boy killed in the violent Summerlin car crash Sunday night on Rampart by Lake Mead as Royce.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — A family is in mourning after a beloved toddler is killed in a violent car crash. The deadly wreck happened at the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Lauren Prescia was driving 121 mph in a 45 mph zone when she hit a car and rammed into a nearby marquee.

Police say her 1-year-old son, identified by family members as Royce Jones, was killed in the crash. Responding officers say Prescia had blood-shot eyes, and she told police she had been drinking. Family members are still processing the pain.

“It really is a lot of shock right now. I’m shaking,” said Abriana Hibler, Prescia’s cousin. “[Royce] was a very active kid, and just was always happy, had a smile on his face and always loved dancing in the car with his mom.”

A makeshift memorial was growing Monday night at the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead.

“This is very serious,” said Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Joe Bonaventure.

Prescia was not in court Monday due to quarantine protocols. But her list of charges were front and center.

“DUI, resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and child abuse resulting in death,” Judge Bonaventure said.

Close friends of Royce’s father tell 8 News NOW he and Prescia were both driving on Rampart Blvd., heading to his house for a custody exchange. The police report states they were talking to each other while driving separately.

The father claims Prescia told him, “She was going to beat him home and began speeding.” Friends tell 8 News NOW the father tried to stop Prescia.

Her family says they’re praying for Prescia as they grapple with their grief.

“Just to live with the fact that you know that you drove that car with Royce in it, that’s just a punishment for any mother to live with every day,” Hibler said.

Prescia is due back in court Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

If you would like to help Royce’s family with funeral expenses, go here.