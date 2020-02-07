Family members take the stand during Ray Brown penalty phase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s now up to a jury to decide if a man convicted for murder will face the death penalty. 26-year-old Ray Brown was found guilty Wednesday in the deadly shooting of a Lee’s Liquor store clerk during a robbery in 2016.

Thursday was the first day of the penalty phase.

Brown is convicted of killing 24-year-old Matthew Christensen. He’s facing the death penalty after prosecutors say he shot Christensen multiple times when Christensen could not open the safe to the store.

The defense requested mercy from the jury before the state highlighted Brown’s criminal history. Prosecutors claim he’s a known gang member with a rap sheet starting as a juvenile.

A few from Christensen’s family read impact statements. Those on the stand recall Christensen as a loyal friend.

Christensen’s older brother asked the jury to give Brown the same justice he gave Christensen.

“I do not have any empathy for what any of these boys have taken from us,” said Theresa Christensen — Matthew’s mother. “I have empathy for their families, for what he’s put his family through.”

Brown’s family were also called to the stand. The defense highlighted Brown’s strong relationship with his nieces and nephews and his love for his children. All were adamant about wanting a relationship with Brown, even when he’s in prison.

Some of their statements made brown shed some tears.

After statements from both sides, court ended for the day. It will resume at 9 a.m. Friday — with a possible decision by the jurors coming by the end of the day.