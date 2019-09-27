Family members remember loving wife, mother, after she was killed in car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman killed in a multi-car crash Wednesday near Sahara and Jones has been identified. 56-year-old Christina Gates died after police say an impaired driver struck her car, head-on.

Family members describe Christina Gates as a loving wife, mother and friend.

“Anything you can imagine that’s good, that was her,” husband James Gates said.

Fighting back tears, James Gates remembers his wife Christina. The two just got married on New Year’s Eve and celebrated a church wedding in May. Between the two of them they have 9 kids.

“I’ve never been happier,” James said.

But that happiness has turned into grief. Christina was killed in a car crash Wednesday near Sahara and Jones.

Investigators say 33-year-old Eileen Gonzalez was under the influence of drugs, when she struck a center median and hit two cars, including Christina’s Hyundai Elantra. James says Christina was heading home after taking care of some business at work, on her day off.

“You can’t prepare for something like this,” James said. “Definitely feel cheated, so there’s a lot of hurt going on.”

While the family processes their pain, James wants focus on Christina’s life and legacy. She loved to help others and even worked in the ER at a local hospital.

“She was always taking care of other people,” James said. “Anybody that’s ever had contact with her is going to know that she was amazing, she was amazing.”

Family and friends are holding a vigil in honor of Christina Gates. That will start at 7 o’clock Thursday where the crash happened — at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and El Camino Road. Everyone is welcome.