Family members identify man shot, killed during fight; loved ones gather for vigil

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Loved ones came together for a vigil Friday night to honor a man killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Family identify the man killed as 23-year-old Andy Contreras

Police say he was outside watching two men fight when a friend of one of those men showed up with a gun. That man with the gun shot someone fighting and two bystanders.

NOW: A vigil is being held to honor Andy “Grande” Contreras.



Friends and family say he was shot and killed outside a workplace in the NE valley yesterday.



This all started as a fist fight between coworkers. Contreras was killed and police say two others were hurt. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/L4OaFqyqzJ — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) July 3, 2021

Contreras died, while a second victim is in critical condition, and a third is expected to survive.

Police are still looking for those responsible.

“I get it they’re all going to fight, but once they bring guns out, they take innocent lives away,” said Lisette Garcia, Andy’s mother. “My son was just a bystander in all this. His love with life was cut short.”

The family is working to put together a car wash fundraiser this weekend in honor of Andy.

They have also started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. You can donate by CLICKING HERE.