Family Justice Center reminds community of its resources amid recent murder suicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the past month, there have been three murder-suicides across the Las Vegas valley.

From a married couple found dead at a Summerlin apartment complex, to a teen finding his mother and father shot and killed in the southwest valley.

Then, a Wynn security officer shot and killed by another Wynn employee who then turned the gun on himself in the resort’s parking garage.

One resource in the community is looking to prevent these types of situations from happening.

Many people are facing stress from the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment, financial issues, and isolation.

Advocates from the Family Justice Center want to help those who are feeling hopeless and overwhelmed before stress boils over, potentially leading to more lives lost.

“The Family Justice Center, which has been open since 2018, is actually a best practice model. We provide services to victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault under one roof. The key to that is that it’s an array of services,” said Elynne Greene with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On average, a person seeking help would have to travel more than 26 miles throughout the valley to reach physical, emotional or financial resources.

So, the Family Justice Center is a catch all, providing everything one may need. They serve more than 2,000 victims each month.

“It’s a safe place, but it’s also an environment where they can make choices. When they come in, we don’t say ‘well here is a police officer, an advocate and all these things you’re going to do.’ We ask them what they want and then we help them navigate that,” Greene noted.

Whether you’re a man, woman, or teen in a midst of a crisis, or a concerned friend looking for guidance, Green says their doors are open.

To access the city’s resources, dial 2-1-1, or visit the Family Justice Center in person. It’s located at 861 North Mojave Road, near Washington Avenue. Click HERE for more information.