LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother of 9 in North Las Vegas has created a business, not just based around delicious hot tamales but around the inspiring story that drove her to become an entrepreneur.

Joy Craney owns Downtown Louisiana Tamale Shop in North Las Vegas. This would be an all-encompassing task for some, but for Craney, the Tamales are just part of the daily grind. In addition to her business, Craney home-schools her children and is able to find quality time to spend with her husband.

“This is so important to take something that is so humble — but it’s a back-breaking job,” Craney said. “I want to uplift it for the tamale women ahead of me.”

Her journey started humbly at her husband’s work site in the back seat of his car, selling hot tamales to interested people.

“He literally flagged people down,” she said of her early days selling tamales. Success from the back of a car led to success at a brick-and-mortar location as Craney started the tamale shop. She admits the location is not ideal.

“There’s a lot of stress surrounding this place because you have tow yards,” adding that people in the area are regularly those who have had their vehicles towed. Still, Craney is thankful, not just for the opportunity to sell her wares but to work with family.

“It just makes me want to help more,” said Demarlow, Craney’s oldest of nine children. He watches his siblings, sweeps, does dishes, and — admittedly, his favorite task — tests the food.

“I want people to know, you can do it no matter how big the children or how big the family is,” Demarlow said.

It’s a message Craney says she wants to get across to other large families; it can be done.