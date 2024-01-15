LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting in east Las Vegas left one man dead Sunday and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was his girlfriend’s son who allegedly did it.

While police did not confirm the identity of the victim, his family identified him as 55-year-old Norzel Ross Jr.

Norzel Ross Jr. was shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 14. (Ross Jr.’s family)

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Bonanza Road near Pecos.

Police said the shooting started with a verbal dispute between Ross Jr. and his girlfriend in their apartment. The girlfriend’s son, who also lives in the apartment, intervened and police said that’s when things got physical.

Shortly after, police said the son pulled out a gun, shooting and killing Ross Jr.

Family members said Ross Jr. was in an unhealthy and tumultuous relationship.

“They were arguing all the time, and she was always talking about how she was going to get her son to kill Norzel,” Gavin Johnson, Norzel’s brother, said. “They all lived in the same place, and it was weird.”

“I wanted him to come live with me, but he was inseparable with her,” Johnson added. “He couldn’t stay away from her.”

Norzel’s brother-in-law was completely distraught and in disbelief sharing with 8 News Now how close they were.

“I need him back,” James Yates said. “That was my brother. He was the only one that was close to me.”

Currently, the girlfriend and her son are in custody. It’s unclear at this time what type of charges they both are facing, but Ross Jr’s family said they want justice.