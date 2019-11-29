Family identifies mother of 3 killed in suspected DUI crash on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of the 32-year-old mother who was killed in a suspected DUI crash in the southwest valley Thanksgiving morning has identified their lost loved one. The family says the victim, Monique Prado, is a single mom of three children, ages 4, 6 and 12.

Prado’s 12-year-old daughter was the passenger in the fatal car crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Durango and Russell. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by her family as a precaution.

Prado’s family shared pictures of Monique with her kids with 8 News Now

The suspect accused of drinking impaired, 27-year-old Nathaniel Postelle, ran a red light and t-boned Prado in the intersection.

Postelle appeared in court Friday, where a judge announced bond set at $250,000.

If you would like to help the family, they set up a GofundMe page for donations.