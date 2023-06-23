LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The identity of a man who drowned over the Father’s Day holiday weekend has been revealed by his family.

Wilmer Antonio Castilblanco, 35, died on Saturday at Lake Mead, according to his family. According to reports, Castilblanco was swimming in the water when his family lost sight of him. He was quickly located and brought to shore but died a few hours later.

Wilmer Castilblanco died Saturday after reports indicated he was swimming at Lake Mead when his family lost sight of him. | Photo provided by Guillermo Castiblanco

Castilblanco’s family says he’s originally from Nicaragua and lived in Las Vegas for two years under a temporary protected status or TPS.

TPS is currently offered to Nicaraguan nationals who cannot return to their country due to “environmental disasters” as a form of “humanitarian relief,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. TPS protects an individual from being detained by the Department of Homeland Security regardless of immigration status. However, US Citizenship and Immigration Services officials are clear that TPS is a temporary benefit and does not result in permanent resident status.

Wilmer Castilblanco was quickly located and brought to shore but died a few hours later. | Photo provided by Guillermo Castiblanco

Castilblanco leaves behind two daughters who live in Nicaragua. His family set up a GoFundMe to help transport his body to Nicaragua.

Six people died over the Father’s Day weekend at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. A 61-year-old woman from Las Vegas also drowned last weekend.