Family identifies man shot to death in Labor Day spree in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was shot to death during a crime spree on Labor Day has been identified by family members.

Michael Myers died after he was shot on Monday night near Cheyenne Avenue and Mary Dee Avenue in North Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the information about the victim’s identity.

Myers’ wife, Desiree Robinson, contacted 8NewsNow and provided photos of her husband. She created a GoFundMe page to help pay for Myers’ funeral expenses.

Myers was one of three men shot to death in North Las Vegas on Monday night in a span of about two hours.

North Las Vegas police arrested Tristan Tidwell, 35, on Tuesday.

Two other shooting victims were identified earlier this week. Oliver Hillman, 53, was found dead of a gunshot wound near the Silver Nugget casino on Las Vegas Boulevard North at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Jorge Godoy-Lua, 43, was shot to death just north of Cheyenne and Civic Center Drive.

Tidwell was arrested near the apartments where Godoy-Lua was shot.