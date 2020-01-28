Family holds vigil for teen found dead in sewer drain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family of 17-year-old Tamyah Trotter came together Monday night to call for justice in her death.

“It’s very important that Tamyah gets justice. If there was more people involved, then everyone needs to go down, not just the person that confessed,” said Sakari Taylor, Tamyah’s sister.

A vigil was held near Lake Mead and MLK Monday night.

Trotter was reported missing back in December. Jayshawn Bailey, 22, is accused of killing her and leaving her body in a sewage drain.

Bailey will be back in court in March.