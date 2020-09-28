Family holds funeral for Lesly Palacio; Metro still searching for suspects in case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community came together Sunday to celebrate a young woman’s life taken too soon. A funeral was held for Lesly Palacio.

The 22-year-old was first reported missing in august and was later found murdered near the Valley of Fire State Park.

About 30 people gathering in-person Sunday for the Lesly Palacio funeral. The roughly half-hour service was streamed online due to pandemic restrictions limiting capacity.

Loved ones hugged and wiped away tears while remembering the 22-year-old killed earlier this month.

“Lesly was a person that wouldn’t hurt anyone,” said the priest, who primarily spoke in Spanish during the funeral. “Lesly was the type of person who would try to make everyone laugh and smile.”

The community has also mourned her murder while calling for justice at various vigils. The most recent happened Friday at the “Welcome to Las Vegas Sign.”

Palacio’s body was found near the Valley of Fire State Park more than a week after she was reported missing.

Metro Police are searching for 25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra and his father, 45-year-old Jose Rangel.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“This is a murder, and there are murderers out there and we don’t know who’s next,” said Ofelia Markarian, the Palacio family’s lawyer.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo spoke with 8 News Now last week about the case. He says both men likely left the country.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to find them or the ability to find them but with that being said, this is a common occurrence for us in close proximity to Mexico” Sheriff Lombardo said. “I anticipate that they’ll be located sooner than later.”