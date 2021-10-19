Family grieving as police hunt for killer after road rage shooting on 215 Beltway early Monday

Police investigate a deadly road rage shooting on the 215 Beltway on Oct. 18, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a man on the 215 Beltway early Monday morning, a family is grieving.

Family told us the victim is 25-year-old Glen Anthony Card III. The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Tuesday afternoon.

Card was a father of three. The family is shocked by what happened here on the 215 Beltway.

Card is described as a funny and bright person.

Now the investigation into who shot Card continues. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Now it’s a race against the clock. Metro is looking for the person who shot Card in the middle of the 215 Beltway around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Police are actively looking for witnesses who may have seen a gray four-door sedan that morning.

They did not provide an update on the passenger who was sent to the hospital.

We talked to Andrew Bennett from the Nevada Department of Public Safety. He says avoiding road rage situations is the best thing to do.

“We are asking people to avoid those situations at all costs,” Bennett said.

“Get over, let them pass. It is not worth engaging them or any aggressive activity,” he said.

If you have any information that might help police, you are asked to give Metro a call.

Family tells us they are planning a vigil for Card at a future date.