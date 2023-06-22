LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local family is grieving after police said a 19-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting in North Las Vegas on Tuesday.

According to officers, Deewayne Edwards was walking with two other men near Centennial Parkway and Commerce Street, when all three of them were shot.

The two other men were hurt and taken to University Medical Center, but Edwards didn’t make it.

“He was just a light,” Shonnacee, Deewayne’s mother, shared with 8 News Now.

She said his life was taken when it was just beginning as she shared everything she loved about him.

“He loved football, he loved his friends,” Shonnacee said. “Everybody loved him.”

She said her son loved football and planned to play for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas next year.

“He loved to smile and joke around,” she added. “And that’s how I want everyone to remember him.”

Deewayne Edwards was killed on Tuesday afternoon during a triple shooting in North Las Vegas (KLAS)

Shonnacee told 8 News Now Deewayne had a lot to look forward to, and she can’t believe he’s gone.

“This was too soon,” she said. “This was just too soon for him, he had just big plans for his life”

Officers are still searching for the person responsible, and Shonacee said her entire family is still in shock.

Therefore, she’s asking anyone who may know anything to come forward, so they can have some semblance of closure.

“I just want whoever did this to my son to come forward,” Shonnacee said. “Or somebody who knew what happened, to tell me.”

This, is as they all try to focus on the joy Deewayne brought to her family’s world while remembering the man he was and who he wanted to become.

“He always laughed and joked, and always made us all laugh,” Shonnacee said. “I never thought that this would happen to my son.”

Anyone with any information on Deewayne’s case should call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111 or call Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.

Deewayne’s family has started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. If you’d like to help, click HERE