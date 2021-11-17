Family gathers to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by RTC bus in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One day after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed by a bus in the southeast valley, friends and family gathered to honor his life and raise awareness.

A young life stolen before it could even start, David Sanchez described what he loved about his younger brother, Oscar Sanchez.

“Me and him had a special bond,” Sanchez recalled. “He had a lot of character, and he was funny.”

Oscar Sanchez (Photo Courtesy: David Sanchez)

Police said the teenager was hit and killed by an RTC bus on Boulder Highway south of Indios Avenue Tuesday night.

Surveillance video showed Oscar riding his electric scooter on the sidewalk seconds before the crash happened, around 10:00 p.m.



“I feel very, very sorry,” Kristina Eckman told 8 News Now of the crash. “I’m sorry it happened.”

Eckman works in the area and calls this situation devastating, but all too common.

Sanchez’s death marks the 125th in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police jurisdiction so far this year.

“The neighborhood needs to be patrolled,’ Eckman added. “I just advise that they watch the kids on the motor scooters.”

NOW: Friends & family are gathering to honor Oscar Sanchez.



The 16-year-old was hit and killed by a bus on Boulder Highway last night.



— Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) November 18, 2021

David Sanchez and his family are asking others to stay safe and understand the absolute worst can happen.

“I just want the community to be here,” Sanchez said. “And just to be aware.”

They said they will do their best to remember Oscar, his love for life, and the happiness he brought to their world.

“He had a whole life ahead of him, he was only 16-years-old,” Sanchez concluded. “And this was just only the beginning.”

According to police, Oscar Sanchez ran a red light at Indios Avenue when he was hit by the RTC bus. Reports state that the bus driver stayed on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.



If you’d like to help Oscar’s family with funeral expenses, you can find their GoFundMe account HERE.