LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Hours after a deadly shooting took place on the campus of UNLV, loved ones reunited with students on Wednesday afternoon.

Many students met up with loved ones and friends near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road.

8 News Now spoke to a mother who had been in constant communication by phone with her daughter who had been on campus. Hours later the the moment came when the two were finally reunited.

Loved ones reunite near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road on Dec. 6, 2023 (KLAS)

“When I felt like I was a bit more secure I called my mom, I was texting her what was happening,” one student recalled. “When I felt like it was an ok time I called my mom. When that happened it kind of hit me what was happening.”

Another student told 8 News Now he ran in the opposite direction from where he heard the gunshots on campus and ended up near the Target store parking lot on Maryland Parkway.

“I don’t even remember how many gunshots there were I just heard that in a really short time span and that’s when emergency mode, get up and go,” the student told 8 News Now.

Loved ones reunite near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road on Dec. 6, 2023 (KLAS)

Many students said they receive emergency alerts from UNLV regularly and in Wednesday’s case they learned it was not a drill.

LVMPD and University police responded to reports of an active shooter at the UNLV campus at around 11:45 a.m. Within minutes, both on and off-duty responders responded to the situation. Adam Garcia, Director of University Police Services Southern Command, said that two of their detectives responded to the scene and became involved in a “shoot out” with the suspect outside Beam Hall.

The suspect was shot and killed, McMahill said Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no further threat to campus. No information was initially available as to the motive of the shooter.

Three people died, and one is recovering at an area hospital, according to police.

LVMPD detectives were expected to continue their shooting investigation into Thursday morning.