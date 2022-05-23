LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday night for Alicia Gibellina. She was the Dotty’s manager who was killed during a robbery on May 11 after 28-year-old Samuel Schmid, went inside a Dotty’s on Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard and allegedly stole a woman’s purse.

Alicia’s husband Miguel along with all of her friends from years of working in casinos and gaming parlors in Vegas came out to show their support.

Patricia Hicks had known Gibellina for 30 years and said she would never forget her kindness.

“I cry a lot of nights because I know that she won’t be back to see us again, but I still have her right here in my heart and she will always be my friend,” Hicks said.

Many describe this as a senseless and disturbing act with the hope that Dotty’s Gaming will change the way it handles operations within its parlor.

“I think every one of these should have security because they pay out so much money and need to reaccess how they pay people out,” said Tammera White.

The organizer of the vigil, Nora Merlino, is thankful to Metro police for finding the suspect.

Samuel Schmid was arrested in California and brought back to Nevada to face murder and robbery charges. He is set to be in court Monday morning.