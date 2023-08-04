LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens gathered Friday night to honor the life of a teenage boy killed in a North Las Vegas crash.

Family members told 8 News Now that 13-year-old Gourney Childs was one of three who died in a single-car crash near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue Wednesday night.

Two others survived the collision and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“He was my heart,” Raynell Childs said of her nephew. “He was my baby.”

Childs shared everything she loved about Gourney after the balloon release and ceremony held at Ed Fountain Park, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

“He was a very silent soul,” she added. “Beautiful, bright, loud smile.”

Henderson Police said the car involved in the deadly collision had been reported stolen. Gourney was a passenger in the vehicle, but those who loved him wanted the community to know he had a bright future.

“All kids are kids,” Danny Gardener, Gourney’s football coach said. “They do things that they don’t know what are about.”

Dozens gathered to honor the life of a teenage boy killed in a North Las Vegas crash. (KLAS)

Gourney Childs (Raynell Childs)

“We were pushing him every day to be great,” his coach Johnathan White said. “Because we could see the potential that he had.”

Gourney’s family, friends, coaches, and teammates told 8 News Now they hope he is remembered for everything he brought to their lives.

“In the end, I think that we are all affected by it,” White said. “And it’s going to affect this league forever.”

They also touched on how much the group would miss him and all the things he still could have become.

“Everybody had love for Gourney,” Gardener said.

“He was destined for greatness,” White concluded. “There was never a moment that we doubted it.”