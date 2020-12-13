Family, friends of deceased cyclists stress importance of safety on the roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday morning, a vigil was held in front of the “Ghost Bike” sculpture at Las Vegas Cyclery. Family members and friends spoke out about the loss they now have in their hearts, but also stressed the importance of safety while out on the roads.

“Put that phone down for that 5-minute drive wherever you are going. Is it really that important to answer that text? Is it really that important to update your Facebook feed?” a fellow cyclist said.

Several family members echoed that statement and shared that while Saturday was about honoring the victims, moving forward it is about safety and awareness.

On Saturday afternoon, a virtual vigil was held at Red Rock where several of the cyclist’s families came out and spoke. Donna Trauger, wife of now deceased cyclist Tom Trauger, urged the community to do better.

“If you leave here today with anything, please remember this. Those cyclists that are out there, sharing the road with you is someone’s husband, son, sister, loved one. Please think about this as you speed by them in your car,” she said.

By law, in the state of Nevada, when passing a bike, drivers must move into the adjacent lane to the left. Another option is to pass them with at least 3 feet of space between your car and the cyclists.

Drivers must also yield to cyclists at intersections as they would for other vehicles and pedestrians.

“So often we head out in our 5,000-pound vehicles and reach for a snack or look at our phones or not pay attention and your simple mistake will end someone else’s life,” a fellow cyclist said.